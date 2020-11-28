PASCAGOULA VS WEST JONES

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 2 days ago

- so for the fourth time in five- years... it's poplarville - representing the south... in th- 4-a state title game... what- about pascagoula?

- the panthers haven't been in- this spot since 2012... however- they're certainly one of the- more battle-tested teams in the- state... having missed two game- due to covid-19...- winning the region 4 class 5-a- championship by virtue of a - four-way tie-breaker... and - pulling off the comeback win of- the year... with last week's- walk-off field goal.- pascagoula playing host to a- west jones team making its thir- straight appearance in south- state... and the panthers - getting hot at the right time.- 1.

First drive of the game... - quarterback keilon parnell- keeps it and shows off his- wheels with a 13 yard pick up.- first down panthers.- 2.

Later that same drive... - parnell connects with - receiver terrance goodwin who - tacks on a few- yards after the catch.- pascagoula moves the sticks - once again.

- 3.

Still same drive... ball - security playing a crucial role- in- the game..

Ball is fumbled on - the handoff..

However parnell - is able to recover it.... - 4.

Panthers end up falling shor- of the goal line though which - brings up fourth and four.- and settles for a field goal...- kicker caden chisholm gets- the panthers on the board, 3 -- nothing.- 5.

Second quarter... mustangs - revving up their- offense... quarterback alan - follis with this 15-yard- rocket.,..

In the rain by the - way... to receiver zyquan - williams... - bringing west jones all the way- - - - down to the 3 yard line.

6.

Nex- play... running back kentrel- pruitt in at the wildcat... - at first he's just short... and- then he makes the extra effort- to- - cross the goal line for the 3-- yard touchdown.

West jones- misses the extra point, however- still takes the lead, 6 - 3 - halfway through the second.

- 7.

Panthers ensuing posession..- snap goes over- punter josh forsman's head and- it rolls out the back of the- endzone resulting in a safety.- mustangs go up 8 - 3.

- 9.

Late in the second in the- second...kicker joseph- hernandez hits the 30-yard fiel- goal... mustangs extend their - lead... 11 - 3.

- 8.

Time winding down in the - half... pruitt back in the- wildcat position which means- west jones is short and goal...- pruitt punches in the 2-yard- touchdow, his second on the - night and eighth this season.

- west jones holds the lead - going into half, 18 - 3.- pascagoula shuts out the- mustangs in the second half and- finds the endzone twice...- however... the panthers'- comeback fell short this week.- west jones comes away with- - - - the 18 - 16 victory and a ticke- to the state championship - where they will face west point- pascagoula isn't going away - though.

Along with sophomore- quarterback keilon parnell, the- panthers will be- - - - returning 3 of their top- producing receivers - - - -