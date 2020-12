The Movie Show Season 1 Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:10s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:10s - Published The Movie Show Season 1 The Movie Show Season 1 Trailer - SyFy - Plot synopsis: A fictional public access movie review show hosted by two puppets discussing current blockbuster movies as well as classic, fan-favorite films. Creators: Adam Dubowsky, Alex Stone Writers: Adam Dubowsky, Alex Stone Stars: Adam Dubowsky, Alex Stone, Benjamin Schrader 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Kristen Stewart's SNL monologue landed her Happiest Season, says director Clea DuVall "Happiest Season" director Clea DuVall has revealed she was convinced that Kristen Stewart is...

Mid-Day - Published 22 hours ago