Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tuesday 12/1 Insider Buying Report: RAIL, TRST

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Tuesday 12/1 Insider Buying Report: RAIL, TRST

Tuesday 12/1 Insider Buying Report: RAIL, TRST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At FreightCar America, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO James R.

Meyer purchased 27,500 shares of RAIL, for a cost of $2.13 each, for a total investment of $58,567.

Meyer was up about 34.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RAIL trading as high as $2.87 in trading on Tuesday.

FreightCar America Inc is trading off about 1.8% on the day Tuesday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Meyer in the past year.

And at Trustco Bank, there was insider buying on Friday, by EVP & CHIEF RISK OFFICER Robert M.

Leonard who bought 7,252 shares for a cost of $6.21 each, for a trade totaling $45,035.

Before this latest buy, Leonard bought TRST at 4 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $161,147 at an average of $5.55 per share.

Trustco Bank is trading up about 3% on the day Tuesday.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tuesday 11/24 Insider Buying Report: DHR, BHVN [Video]

Tuesday 11/24 Insider Buying Report: DHR, BHVN

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:53Published
Tuesday 11/24 Insider Buying Report: OLMA, COTY [Video]

Tuesday 11/24 Insider Buying Report: OLMA, COTY

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:53Published
Tuesday 11/17 Insider Buying Report: ACCO, ORCC [Video]

Tuesday 11/17 Insider Buying Report: ACCO, ORCC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:54Published