Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Giving Tuesday: Nonprofits in need of help during the pandemic

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Giving Tuesday: Nonprofits in need of help during the pandemic

Giving Tuesday: Nonprofits in need of help during the pandemic

2020 has nonprofits spread thin.

With it being "Giving Tuesday," there is no better time to give to those in need.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Neenah nonprofit makes lasting impact through therapeutic horse riding [Video]

Neenah nonprofit makes lasting impact through therapeutic horse riding

On the worldwide "Giving Tuesday," the nonprofit hoped to earn seven thousand dollars, which goes to support its program and helps at-risk teens, children with special needs, veterans and many more.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:32Published
What does Giving Tuesday look like during a pandemic? [Video]

What does Giving Tuesday look like during a pandemic?

Everything looks and feels a little different in 2020 — including Giving Tuesday.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:10Published
On Giving Tuesday, Nonprofits Need The Help Now More Than Ever [Video]

On Giving Tuesday, Nonprofits Need The Help Now More Than Ever

Organizers of the global event say everyone has something to give, even if things are tight. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:06Published