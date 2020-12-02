Trending: Elliot Page Comes Out As Transgender
Ellen Page, who starred in Juno and The Umbrella Academy, has come out as transgender and now goes by Elliot Page.
Elliot Page receives celebrity support after transgender revealPatricia Arquette, Miley Cyrus, and James Gunn are among the stars who have shared their support for actor Elliot Page after he came out as transgender.
'Juno' Star Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender'Juno' Star Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender
‘Umbrella Academy’ star Elliot Page shares transgender identityThe Oscar-nominated star of 'Juno' and 'The Umbrella Academy' took to social media to announce that he is transgender.