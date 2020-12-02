Trending: Elliot Page Comes Out As Transgender

Global  
 

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Ellen Page, who starred in Juno and The Umbrella Academy, has come out as transgender and now goes by Elliot Page.


