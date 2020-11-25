Gov. Cuomo: New York Expects To Get Pfizer Vaccine Dec. 15

Global  
 

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that New York's first vaccine delivery will be Dec.

15.

With enough doses for 170,000 New Yorkers.


