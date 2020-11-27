Global  
 

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Real Christmas Trees are in high demand this season.

We visit a local Christmas tree farm in Ringgold and a roadside stand.

Have been in high demand across the country this season.

News 12's bekah birdsall takes a closer look at tree farms around the area.

"amist the covid-19 pandemic, everyone could use a litte bit more holiday cheer.

More people across the nation are choosing to buy a real christmas tree this season instead of an artificial."

Many cite the reason for spreading a little more holiday cheer or that they will have more time at home to take care and water the real tree.

Kittle christmas tree farm in ringgold says they've seen their trees in high demand, even going up 25% in sales than in the 2019 christmas season.

"people are taking real trees over the artifical ones is just because family tradition, so you come out here as a family, pick a tree as a family, cut it down, put it up, and it's just a family experience."

Kittle explains the christmas tree farm did not have to adapt much from covid-19 due to being outside and lots of areas to social distance, so people can expect a bit of normalcy when they come pick out a tree.

Weaver farms near signal mountain says they saw a huge crowd thanksgiving week, and predicts to sell out before christmas.

"with the restrictions and travel, people are going to start to decorate and enjoy the christmas season, which i'm all for that.

To get your hands on your own christmas tree this year don't wait, visit our website for directions.

Reporting in the tennessee valley, bekah birdsall, news 12 now.




