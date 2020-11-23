Johnson says 'months' until all vulnerable get COVID jabs
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday it would be some months before all the most vulnerable people received COVID-19 vaccines, with England's health service boss saying the bulk would be given between January and April.
Boris Johnson urged caution despite the UK becoming the first country toapprove a coronavirus vaccine. The Prime Minister said logistical challengesmeant it would take a long time to immunise the majority of the population andcalled on people to continue following Government guidelines.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:26Published
After the formal authorisation of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 02 said that the vials are going to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius and..