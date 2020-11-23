Johnson says 'months' until all vulnerable get COVID jabs

Global  
 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday it would be some months before all the most vulnerable people received COVID-19 vaccines, with England's health service boss saying the bulk would be given between January and April.


