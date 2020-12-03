Girls Can't Surf Documentary movie

Girls Can't Surf Documentary movie - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: It’s the 1980s and the world of professional #surfing is a circus of fluoro colours, peroxide hair and radical male egos.

GIRLS CAN’T SURF follows the journey of a band of renegade surfers who took on the male-dominated professional surfing world to achieve equality and change the sport forever.

Featuring surfing greats Jodie Cooper, Frieda Zamba, Pauline Menczer, Lisa Andersen, Pam Burridge, Wendy Botha, Layne Beachley and more, GIRLS CAN’T SURF is a wild ride of clashing personalities, sexism, adventure and heartbreak, with each woman fighting against the odds to make their dreams of competing a reality.