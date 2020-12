Ontario is reporting 1,373 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and an additional 35 deaths, the highest...



Related videos from verified sources 'Sanskrit richer than Greek, Latin': Kasturirangan on NEP language row #HTLS2020



Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan extolled the virtues of the multiple language push in the National Education Policy 2020. The former ISRO chief and chairman of the committee which drew up the draft.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:46 Published 4 hours ago Ex-NEPC chief, Central Square CEO on pandemic-resilient schooling #HTLS2020



On Day 5 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, former chairman of ISRO and chief of the committee whose recommendations formed the basis of the National Education.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:10 Published 5 hours ago The US Reports Its Most Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day



The US Reports Its Most Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day. On Dec. 2, over 2,800 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in America. That's the most the United States has ever reported in just one.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:50 Published 5 hours ago