Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Your Favorite Warner Bros. Films Are Coming To HBO Max

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Your Favorite Warner Bros. Films Are Coming To HBO Max

Your Favorite Warner Bros. Films Are Coming To HBO Max

Warner Bros.

Has dealt a major blow to brick and mortar movie theaters.

The company announced Thursday it will release all of their 2021 films in theatres, as well as on HBO Max.

The releases include potential blockbusters like the upcoming “Dune,” “Godzilla vs.

Kong” and a fourth “Matrix”.

Executives at Warner Bros.

Said the plan is a short-term solution during the pandemic.

They went on to say that the decision does not represent a new business model for the studio.

Warner Bros.

Will still release movies in theaters in other countries, which don’t have access to HBO Max.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Movie theater stocks fall after Warner Bros. says films will go to HBO Max too


MarketWatch - Published Also reported by •Just JaredengadgetNYTimes.comMashable


Warner Bros. Will Release Its Films on HBO Max and in Theaters Simultaneously. The Decision May Change Moviegoing Forever


TIME - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comAppleInsider


Warner Bros’ 2021 films will arrive on HBO Max on same day as in US cinemas

All of Warner Bros’ 2021 releases – including blockbusters such as Dune, Matrix 4 and The Suicide...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsengadgetNYTimes.comAppleInsiderMediaiteMashable



Related videos from verified sources

What the Warner Bros., HBO Max deal means for moviegoing in 2021 and beyond [Video]

What the Warner Bros., HBO Max deal means for moviegoing in 2021 and beyond

USA TODAY's Brian Truitt talks about the impact Warner Bros. releasing its 2021 slate of movies on HBO Max will have for moviegoing next year.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:12Published
Warner Bros brings movies to your couch in 2021 [Video]

Warner Bros brings movies to your couch in 2021

AT&T Inc's Warner Bros studio on Thursday announced that it will make all of its 2021 films available in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service starting on the same day, an unprecedented shift..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:25Published
Warner Bros. to Release Every 2021 Movie on HBO Max at Same Time [Video]

Warner Bros. to Release Every 2021 Movie on HBO Max at Same Time

Whoa: Warner Bros. is going all-in on HBO Max.

Credit: Entertainment Weekly     Duration: 02:10Published