Warner Bros. will debut every 2021 movie on HBO Max and in Theaters

Warner Bros brings movies to your couch in 2021 AT&T Inc's Warner Bros studio on Thursday announced that it will make all of its 2021 films available in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service starting on the same day, an unprecedented shift in response to the coronavirus pandemic that sank shares of movie theater operators. Gavino Garay reports.

