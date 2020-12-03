Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Warner Bros. will debut every 2021 movie on HBO Max and in Theaters

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Warner Bros. will debut every 2021 movie on HBO Max and in Theaters

Warner Bros. will debut every 2021 movie on HBO Max and in Theaters

On Dec.

3, Warner Bros.

Announced that all of its films scheduled for 2021 will be simultaneously released in theaters and on the streaming platform.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Warner Bros. Warner Bros. American entertainment company

Warner Bros. announces all of its 2021 movies will be available to stream

 While Warner Bros. wasn't the first studio to move its formerly theater-bound movies to a streaming service in the U.S., it is the first to announce its entire..
WorldNews
Warner Bros. 2021 Slate Headed to HBO Max & Theaters, Margot Robbie Set to Replace Emma Stone in 'Babylon' & More News | THR New [Video]

Warner Bros. 2021 Slate Headed to HBO Max & Theaters, Margot Robbie Set to Replace Emma Stone in 'Babylon' & More News | THR New

'Wonder Woman 1984' isn't the only Warner Bros. film that will debut on HBO Max and in theaters the same day, Margot Robbie is set to replace Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon' and Andy Garcia is opens up about 'The Godfather: Part III.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:41Published
Warner Bros. to Send Entire 2021 Slate to HBO Max and Theaters | THR News [Video]

Warner Bros. to Send Entire 2021 Slate to HBO Max and Theaters | THR News

Warner Bros. is plotting a sweeping response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has shuttered movie theaters around the country.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:55Published

HBO Max HBO Max Streaming video service

Warner Bros brings movies to your couch in 2021 [Video]

Warner Bros brings movies to your couch in 2021

AT&T Inc's Warner Bros studio on Thursday announced that it will make all of its 2021 films available in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service starting on the same day, an unprecedented shift in response to the coronavirus pandemic that sank shares of movie theater operators. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:25Published

Warner Bros. to release all its 2021 films on HBO Max

 Its slate of 2021 films, including "Dune," will debut simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in the U.S.
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Matrix 4, Dune and Every 2021 Warner Bros. Movie Will Premiere on HBO Max and in Theaters

It's an unprecedented movie move. Warner Bros. has just announced it will drop its entire 2021 film...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •UpworthyJust Jared JrSeattlePI.comJust JaredTechCrunchBelfast Telegraph


Warner to drop its 2021 films on HBO Max and theaters at the same time

Warner to drop its 2021 films on HBO Max and theaters at the same time WarnerMedia today announced plans to release its entire 2021 film library on its streaming service...
The Next Web - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comUpworthyBusiness InsiderUSATODAY.comBelfast Telegraph


AMC Theaters Slams Warner Bros' HBO Max 2021 Movies Release Plan

AMC Theaters' CEO says Warner Bros. is sacrificing studio profitability to subsidize HBO Max.
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

COVID Pandemic Changing How Movie Theater Industry Operates [Video]

COVID Pandemic Changing How Movie Theater Industry Operates

Warner Bros. plan to stream new movies is the latest blow to the theater industry which has been crippled by the pandemic.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:56Published
What the Warner Bros., HBO Max deal means for moviegoing in 2021 and beyond [Video]

What the Warner Bros., HBO Max deal means for moviegoing in 2021 and beyond

USA TODAY's Brian Truitt talks about the impact Warner Bros. releasing its 2021 slate of movies on HBO Max will have for moviegoing next year.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:12Published
Your Favorite Warner Bros. Films Are Coming To HBO Max [Video]

Your Favorite Warner Bros. Films Are Coming To HBO Max

Warner Bros. has dealt a major blow to brick and mortar movie theaters. The company announced Thursday it will release all of their 2021 films in theatres, as well as on HBO Max. The releases include..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published