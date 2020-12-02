High School Girls Basketball: Garrett, Blackhawk Roll to Big Wins

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 8 minutes ago

Garrett and Blackhawk Christian both picked up victories on their home floors on Thursday night.

Saturday..

???we pivot to the hardwood now, and a good one on the girls side tonight as 3-a #6 garrett plays host to seventh ranked cocnordia...???cadets trying to hand the railroaders their first loss, and they punched 'em in the mouth early... first quarter, that's grace hedtke with the crossover and score... concordia races out to an 11-1 lead..????but garrett eventually gets going... later in the first quarter, bailey kelham gets all the way to the rim with the smooth step- through... kelham finishes with a game-high 13...???and then it's morgan ostrowski taking it right at one of the state's best shot-blockers in chanteese craig for two more... 13 12 boards 7 blocks on the night for ostrowski..

???as garrett goes on to win this one easily, 54-39... over to blackhawk we go... battle of 1a schools between the 8-1 braves and churubusco...braves clinging to a seven point lead late in the second quarter... aubree vander dussen nice extra pass finds hailee kline in the corner for the triple..

Game- high 23 from her... braves up ten..they'd lead by 16 at half... in the third..

Back comes busco... mariah hosted hoists up the three ball... team-high 12 from her..

Lead to 12...later on... brelle shearer drives baseline for two of her four points... that cuts the lead to single digits...but it was all blackhawk from there... hailee kline the steal... lily helmuth the transition bucket..

She added 12... blackhawk rolls to the 62-28 win... they're 9-1 on the year...