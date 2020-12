BJP surge in GHMC polls, TRS is still largest party | Oneindia News

After a bitterly fought contest in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Polls, the BJP has managed a saffron surge, winning 48 of the 150 wards, leaving behind Asaduddin Owaisi led AIMIM that won 44 wards.

Telangana's ruling TRS was the largest party with 55 wards under its belt but its victory was marred by BJP's gains at its cost.

