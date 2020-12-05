Global  
 

Congress decides to support Bharat Bandh on Dec 8

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Congress decides to support Bharat Bandh on Dec 8

Congress decides to support Bharat Bandh on Dec 8

Speaking on the on-going farmers' protest against new farm laws, Congress party has decided to support the Bharat Bandh on December 08, informed party's National Spokesperson Pawan Khera in Delhi on December 06.

He said, "Congress has decided to support the Bharat Bandh on December 8.

We will be demonstrating the same at our party offices.

It will be a step strengthening Rahul Gandhi's support to the farmers.

We will ensure that the demonstration is successful."


