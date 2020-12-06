Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary

Global  
 

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Latino California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as secretary of health and human services, two sources said on Sunday, placing the former congressman in a critical role battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Bryan Wood reports.


Biden to nominate Xavier Becerra to lead HHS

 Becerra, 62, has served as California's top prosecutor since 2017 when he succeeded now-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the role.
Joe Biden picks California AG Xavier Becerra to lead HHS amid global coronavirus pandemic, reports say

 Becerra, if confirmed, would take on a crucial role in the Biden administration, leading its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden Picks Xavier Becerra to Lead Health and Human Services

 The selection of Mr. Becerra, the California attorney general, is a surprise. If confirmed, he will face a daunting challenge in leading the department at a..
Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List

Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List

President Trump has demanded to see a list of which Congressional Republicans acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's election win. According to Business Insider, only 27 GOP Senators and House members have acknowledged Biden's victory. Others have chosen to stand by Trump and his unfounded claims of voter fraud. Still other party members, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, haven't yet confirmed their position, but have hinted at accepting the final result.

Can Georgia's 17-year-olds change Biden's presidency?

 Newly eligible voters could have a big impact on who controls the Senate and define the nature of Joe Biden's presidency.
CBS Weekend News, December 6, 2020

 California sets new restrictions as coronavirus cases skyrocket; 5-year-old becomes "Santa's mailman" thanks to Make-a-Wish Foundation
Covid: Most of California faces strict new lockdown as cases surge

 Over half of the US state's 40 million people will be affected as intensive care capacity plummets.
Biden picks Calif. AG Becerra to lead HHS, pandemic response

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra...
President-elect Joe Biden has chosen California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his nominee for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, the New York Times first reported on Sunday.

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his nominee for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

