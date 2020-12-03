Global  
 

OHA: 1,290 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

OHA: 1,290 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

And will be greatly missed.

Turning now to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oregon reported more than one thousand new covid-19 cases today.

But -- today's count is much lower than the past couple days.

The state added one thousand two hundred and ninety cases today.

This comes a day after the state's*second highest daily case count of over 18 hundred cases.

And*friday's record of over*2 thousand.

The state also reported less deaths today.

We saw six new ones across the state including a 81 year old woman from coos county.

And a 62 year old woman in douglas county.

Our death toll is one thousand 33 tonight.

Closer to home now all five counties in our viewing area reported new cases today.

Benton county saw three.

Coos saw ten.

Douglas reported 21 new ones and 21 people are currently in the hospital there.

Linn county reported 14.

And lane county reported 113 new ones today -- just one day after we set a daily




