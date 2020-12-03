Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor
Monday marks the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Have no- been discovered.- - today marks the 79-th - anniversary of the attack on- pearl harbor.

- december 7th..

1941..

President- franklin d.

Roosevelt - called it "a date which will - - live in infamy."

Hundreds of japanese bombers attacked the - pearl harbor naval shipyard.- 21-ships of the pacific fleet - were sunk or damaged.

- including the u-s-s arizona ..- which lost more than 11-hundred- crewmen.- more than 24-hundred americans- were killed in the- attack... and some 11-hundred - more were wounded.- the attack drew the




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Monday Is The 79-Year Anniversary Of The Attack On Pearl Harbor

We knocked Japan out
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •azcentral.com


Arizona to commemorate 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor with lowered flags, flyover

The Airbase Arizona Flying Museum in Mesa will perform a commemorative flyover on the 79th...
azcentral.com - Published

WWII veteran, at 101, recalls Pearl Harbor attack

The pandemic is preventing Pearl Harbor survivors from attending an annual ceremony remembering...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Virtual Ceremony In South Jersey Marks 79th Anniversary Of Pearl Harbor Attack [Video]

Virtual Ceremony In South Jersey Marks 79th Anniversary Of Pearl Harbor Attack

Camden and Gloucester County officials came together for the commemoration.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:29Published
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony In Manhattan [Video]

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony In Manhattan

The ceremony paid tribute to survivors and the more than 2,000 service members and civilians who were killed in the Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:03Published
Western Hills Country Club Honors world War 2 veterans [Video]

Western Hills Country Club Honors world War 2 veterans

The attack on the United States at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii killed more than 2400 military and civilian citizens and destroyed and damaged ships and aircraft. The attack dragged the country into World..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:55Published