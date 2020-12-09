2 UK Health Workers Suffer Allergic Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine.

Global  
 

After the U.K.'s first day of mass coronavirus vaccinations on Dec.

National Health Service (NHS) England says two health care workers have "responded adversely.".

The workers both reportedly have a history of allergic reactions and carry adrenaline autoinjectors.

According to Stephen Powis, national medical director for NHS England, "both are recovering well.".

U.K. health authorities are advising anyone with a "significant history of allergic reactions" to refrain from getting the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) added that vaccines "should only be carried out in facilities where resuscitation measures are available." .

Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine expert, told CNN that "in the United States, roughly one of every 1.4 million doses of vaccines is complicated by a severe allergic reaction."


