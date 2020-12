The Idaho Division of Public Health (IDHW) has received reports of two health care workers experiencing severe allergic reactions after receiving the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Two health care workers in Idaho have allergic reaction to Pfizer vaccine

Health care workers across the country are waiting for their hospital to receive the first round of...

As COVID-19 vaccinations roll out to more and more people, health authorities are keeping a close...

An Alaska health care worker had an allergic reaction after receiving a dose of the new Pfizer...