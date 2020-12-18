Doctor Shots 12/17/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 39 seconds ago

A doctor from Starkville was part of the historic first round of Mississippi healthcare workers to get Pfizer's covid-19 vaccine.

Dr. emily landrum of the family clinic says she found out tuesday that she would be getting one of those early doses.

Wcbi's stephen pimpo sat down with doctor landrum today to find out about the experience and why she says mississippians should not be afraid to get the vaccine when it's available.

"way back when, doing the polio vaccine and small pox vaccine for the first time, trying to end those deadly diseases and that's something i think we never thought we would experience again."

Dr. emily landrum says it was a surreal moment as she received her first dose of pfizer's covid-19 vaccine on wednesday.

The physician from the family clinic in starkville was among the first group of medical leaders to receive the vaccine at quinn healthcare.

"to be a part of kind of the first group of people to get a vaccine that is really going to be life-changing i think for us as a society was just really special."

Su: in 3 weeks...dr. landrum will get the required second does of the pfizer vaccine and it will be about a week after that she'll have full protection from the virus.

"it varies but in general...i'm in contact with it on a fairly regular basis."

In addition to protecting those frontline workers...the mississippi state medical association and state department of health wanted to show the public that the vaccine is safe and ready.

"we need to get to a pretty high vaccination rate to really give good protection against severe disease and decrease our hospitalizations so it is going to take a while but it's so promising that we're at least at the beginning of that phase."

Dr. landrum says that like most vaccines, they do expect it to have some initial side effects...which could include some soreness, slight fever and aches and pains.

So far...she says she feels fine.

"i've checked my arm several times at the injection site and not had any redness, no rashes, no itching.

I haven't felt any headaches, body aches or anything like that out of my norm."

Doctor landrum has been documenting her reaction to the vaccine on social media and that the cdc is tracking the reactions of those who have been vaccinated.

"we'll have so much more information by the time that it's available to the public that i think, even then it's just going to be an even better and even more promising option for people to do."

In starkville...stephe n pimpo...wcbi news.

