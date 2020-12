COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in phases, Baker says Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:38s - Published 1 minute ago COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in phases, Baker says The COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed in phases in Massachusetts, with health care workers and first responders among the first to receive the doses this month. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PRIORITIZED FOR THE FIRST DOSES.OUR PLAN FOR THE FIRST ROUND OFVACCINE SHIPMENTS MAXIMIZESLIFESAVING CARE FOR OUR MOSTVULNERABLE RESIDENTS ANDPROTECTS HEALTH-CARE WORKERS,FIRST RESPONDERS, AND WORKERSKNOWING COVID FACING WORK SO OURHEALTH CARE SYSTEM CAN CONTINUETO TREAT PATIENTS.IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS,THIS PLAN WILL EVOLVE BASED ONFEDERAL APPROVALS AND SHIPMENTSFROM MANUFACTURERS.WE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDEUPDATES ON A REGULAR BASIS.PEOPLE SHOULD GET THEIRINFORMATION FROM TRUSTED S







