Gov. Baker Warns Against New Year's Parties As COVID Cases Rise
Some people are concerned about the COVID vaccine distribution process in Mass.
WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
San Diego Mayor orders COVID-19 enforcementSan Diego Mayor Todd Gloria signed Wednesday an executive order directing stricter enforcement of the state's coronavirus-related restrictions ahead of New Year's Eve.
Airbnb Takes Steps To Discourage New Year's Eve Parties Amid COVID PandemicMichelle Griego reports on Airbnb doing its best to keep properties from being used for New Year's Eve celebrations (12-30-2020)
Colorado Governor’s stance on vaccinating prisoners unchanged amid new COVID casesWhile Colorado is flattening the curve in COVID-19 cases, state prisons are still seeing a surge.