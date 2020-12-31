Gov. Baker Warns Against New Year's Parties As COVID Cases Rise

San Diego Mayor orders COVID-19 enforcement



San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria signed Wednesday an executive order directing stricter enforcement of the state's coronavirus-related restrictions ahead of New Year's Eve. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 00:35 Published 2 minutes ago

Airbnb Takes Steps To Discourage New Year's Eve Parties Amid COVID Pandemic



Michelle Griego reports on Airbnb doing its best to keep properties from being used for New Year's Eve celebrations (12-30-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:41 Published 2 hours ago