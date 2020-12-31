Global  
 

Gov. Baker Warns Against New Year's Parties As COVID Cases Rise

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Some people are concerned about the COVID vaccine distribution process in Mass.

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.


