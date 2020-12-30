Video Credit: KHSL - Published 4 minutes ago

But Shasta health leaders want to make sure that its health care workers get vaccinated first before moving on to other groups.

More and more health care workers across the country are getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

Shasta County could be in Phase 1 of vaccine plan for awhile

Right now, the county is in phase 1-a of its vaccination plan.

So i want to show you what phase 1- a looks like.

Take a look.

This chart shows shasta county's vaccination rollout plan.

And it breaks it down into 3 tiers.

Tier 1 is highlighted in light blue.

That tier includes: hospitals... skilled nursing facilites... and e- m-t-s.

Tier 2 is orange.

That group includes substance abuse treament centers and behvaioral health programs to name few.

Then there's tier 3.

Which is lab workers... dental offices... and other clinics.

Phase 1, tier 1 also includes nursing care facilities and other long-term care facilities.

Dialysis facilities.

So it will take awhile to get through that group especially with the large health care population here because of the limited supply of the vaccine, that's why the county is taking a phased approach.

But as more of the vaccine becomes available, the other phases will then be added to the list.

