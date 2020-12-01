Lewis Hamilton has "one of the hardest weeks" after testing positive for coronavirus.

Lewis Hamilton has had ‘one of the hardest weeks’ after testing positive for coronavirus

MANAMA – Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes on pole position for the Sakhir Grand Prix on Saturday with new team mate George Russell, standing in for the absent..

Lewis Hamilton says he is trying to get in shape to return for the final Grand Prix of the season after contracting coronavirus.

Hamilton says week of COVID 'one of the hardest,' training for Abu Dhabi Lewis Hamilton is hopeful he'll be fit and ready to race in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the weekend. Video Credit: Instagram/@Lewishamilton

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss this weekend's...

Lewis Hamilton says he has endured one of his 'hardest weeks' in battling coronavirus, and hopes to...

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he has suffered "one of the hardest weeks for some...