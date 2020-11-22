Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19

Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain aftertesting positive for coronavirus. The seven-time Formula One world champion isin isolation after his positive result was announced on Tuesday morning.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that the positivity rate in the capital is gradually declining. ‘Yesterday, 3,726 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported. The positivity rate is steadily declining. The positivity rate yesterday was 7.35 per cent, which is down around 55 per cent from its peak of 15.26 per cent on November 7,’ Jain said. ‘In the coming one or two weeks, the positivity rate will go down further. The death ratio is currently at 1.61 per cent. The condition of a lot of people worsened due to air pollution in November. The situation will soon improve,’ the minister added. He also spoke on the delay in Covid tests results from labs. He said that the Central government had promised that they will get the tests done by big labs but the results are not being provided within 24 hours. Watch the full video for all the details.
Romain Grosjean credited the halo protection bar with saving his life in a fiery crash that ripped his car in two on the opening lap of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday. Libby Hogan reports.
Lewis Hamilton is reported to be on this year’s Queen's New Year Honours listto receive a knighthood, according to The Sun newspaper. The F1 star won arecord-equalling seventh world championship last..
