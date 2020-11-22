Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19

Global  
 

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix, the sport's governing FIA said on Tuesday.

It means his dream to match a record number of victories this season is now out of reach.

Emer McCarthy reports.


