Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19

‘Covid positivity rate declining’: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain



Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that the positivity rate in the capital is gradually declining. ‘Yesterday, 3,726 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported. The positivity rate is steadily declining. The positivity rate yesterday was 7.35 per cent, which is down around 55 per cent from its peak of 15.26 per cent on November 7,’ Jain said. ‘In the coming one or two weeks, the positivity rate will go down further. The death ratio is currently at 1.61 per cent. The condition of a lot of people worsened due to air pollution in November. The situation will soon improve,’ the minister added. He also spoke on the delay in Covid tests results from labs. He said that the Central government had promised that they will get the tests done by big labs but the results are not being provided within 24 hours. Watch the full video for all the details.

