Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has revealed that Lewis Hamilton is "not great" but is in "safe hands" amid his battle with Covid-19.

Lewis Hamilton is 'not great' after being diagnosed with Covid-19

Toto Wolff says Lewis Hamilton is "not feeling great" and suffering from mild COVID-19 symptoms, but...

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team regrets to announce that Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for...

Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekendโ€™s Grand Prix in Bahrain....