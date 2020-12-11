Britain's longest serving Santa still brings the magic of Christmas after 58 years

Global  
 

Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:56s
Britain's longest-serving Santa Claus has defied the coronavirus pandemic to spread some festive joy to children - for the 58TH year running.

Ray Hulse, 76, was determined not to let Covid-19 ruin Christmas this year after his annual appearances were thrown into doubt for the first time in over half a century.

But today (Fri) he was able to don his red-and-white suit once again to keep alive the tradition which has been going for almost 60 years since he was 18-year-old.

Ray surprised pupils at Windmill Primary School, in Telford, Shrops., with a socially-distanced appearance giving out gifts to excited kids on his sleigh.


