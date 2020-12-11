Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published 3 minutes ago

Marvel Will Not Recast Black Panther

Black Panther's legacy will continue, but not with someone new in the role.

On Thursday, Marvel Studios said it will not recast the character played by the late Chadwick Boseman.

To honor the legacy that Chad helped us build, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda." The sequel is scheduled to be released on July 8, 2022, and will be written and directed by Ryan Coogler.

CNN reports that Boseman died in August at age 43, after fighting a private battle with colon cancer.

"Black Panther" made more than $1 billion globally in less than a month after its 2018 release.