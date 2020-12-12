US family turns home into incredible Christmas light show

Thousands Show Up For Wonderland Of Lights Drive-Thru At Cal Expo



So many "family-friendly" events have been canceled this year, but on Friday thousands got a special treat at Cal Expo in a drive-thru christmas light celebration. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:38 Published 5 hours ago

Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show open in Genesee County



What better way to get into the holiday season than with a light show. It's COVID-friendly and supports a local non-profit. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:48 Published 20 hours ago