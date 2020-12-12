Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US family turns home into incredible Christmas light show

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 05:04s - Published
US family turns home into incredible Christmas light show

US family turns home into incredible Christmas light show

This family from Buckeye in Arizona has pulled out all the stops this Christmas and has transformed their home into an incredible LED light show.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Thousands Show Up For Wonderland Of Lights Drive-Thru At Cal Expo [Video]

Thousands Show Up For Wonderland Of Lights Drive-Thru At Cal Expo

So many "family-friendly" events have been canceled this year, but on Friday thousands got a special treat at Cal Expo in a drive-thru christmas light celebration.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:38Published
Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show open in Genesee County [Video]

Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show open in Genesee County

What better way to get into the holiday season than with a light show. It's COVID-friendly and supports a local non-profit.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:48Published
Taylor Swift messages US fan who used her song in impressive Christmas light show [Video]

Taylor Swift messages US fan who used her song in impressive Christmas light show

A singer from Twinsburg, Ohio, received a surprise message from Taylor Swift after she used her song "Christmas Tree Farm" as the backing track for an impressive Christmas light show.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published