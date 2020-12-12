Video Credit: WBAL - Duration: 00:53s - Published 2 days ago

Officers in 'Shop with a Cop' deliver gifts to children

The annual Shop with a Cop in Baltimore was a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it didn't stop city police officers from continuing the annual tradition.

This year, just the officers went shopping, heading to the Walmart in Arundel Mills with their wishlists in hand, and then they delivered the gifts personally to the children.