Dame Barbara Windsor to star in new Carry On films

Michelle Collins praises late Dame Barbara Windsor as 'working-class hero'Following Dame Barbara Windsor's death this week after a long battle with Alzheimer's, her 'EastEnders' co-star Michelle said she "leaves a role that no one else can replace".
'Our little sparrow': Cinema in London's East End pays touching tribute to Dame Barbara WindsorA touching tribute to the late Barabara Windsor from the Genisis cinema in East London includes a sign out of their venue on Friday (December 11).
Her spirit lives on - Alzheimer’s Society reacts to death of Barbara WindsorThe Alzheimer’s Society has said the legacy of Dame Barbara Windsor’s charitycampaigning lives on following her death. The actress was diagnosed withAlzheimer’s disease in 2014 and made the news..