Beloved EastEnders Actress Dame Barbara Windsor Passes Away Aged 83

Dame Barbara Windsor dies aged 83Dame Barbara Windsor - best known for her roles as Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders and in the Carry On films - has died aged 83.
Stars pay tribute to legendary actress Dame Barbara WindsorA host of friends and former co-stars have paid tribute to Dame Barbara Windsor following her death from Alzheimer's.
Oliver Dowden pays tribute to 'national treasure' Dame Barbara WindsorCulture Secretary Oliver Dowden reacts to the passing of former EastEnders andCarry On star Dame Barbara Windsor, who has died at the age of 83.