British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:04s
British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

British actress Dame Barbara Windsor, known for her role as landlady Peggy Mitchell in the soap "EastEnders," has died aged 83 after a years-long battle with Alzheimer's.

Flora Bradley-Watson reports.


Dame Barbara Windsor: Carry On and EastEnders actress dies aged 83

 She was best known for her role as Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders and parts in the Carry On films.
BBC News

Dame Barbara Windsor: Eastenders and Carry On actor dies aged 83

 Much-beloved UK actor Dame Barbara Windsor, best-known for her roles in Eastenders and the Carry On film series, has died aged 83. Dame Barbara, a British..
WorldNews

Retinas: New potential clues in diagnosing, treating Alzheimer's [Video]

Retinas: New potential clues in diagnosing, treating Alzheimer's

A study led by the Cedars-Sinai Department of Neurosurgery has identified certain regions in the retina - the lining found in the back of the eye - that are more affected by Alzheimer's disease than other areas. The findings may help physicians predict changes in the brain as well as cognitive deterioration, even for patients experiencing the earliest signs of mild impairment. "These clues can occur very early on in the progression of Alzheimer's disease - several decades before symptoms appear," said Maya Koronyo-Hamaoui, Ph.D., associate professor of Neurosurgery and Biomedical Sciences and co-corresponding author of the study. The findings of the new study, published in the journal Alzheimer's and Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment and Disease Monitoring, were from a clinical trial involving people older than 40 who were showing signs of cognitive decline. In the trial, investigators used a non-invasive technique known as sectoral retinal amyloid imaging to capture retinal images in participants. The retina, which is directly connected to the brain, is the only central nervous system tissue accessible for patient-friendly, high-resolution, and non-invasive imaging. The images were then analyzed using a new process that could identify certain peripheral regions in the retina that corresponded better to brain damage and cognitive status. Both studies show promise for diagnosing and treating Alzheimer's disease, a condition affecting more than 5.5 million people in the U.S., said Keith Black, MD, professor, and chair of the Department of Neurosurgery.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11

In pictures: Barbara Windsor

Actress Dame Barbara Windsor, best known for her roles in EastEnders and the Carry On films, has died...
BBC News - Published


Dame Barbara Windsor has died at the age of 83 [Video]

Dame Barbara Windsor has died at the age of 83

Dame Barbara Windsor has died aged 83 after a long battle with Alzheimer's, her husband Scott Mitchell has confirmed.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 02:16
Dame Barbara Windsor dies aged 83 [Video]

Dame Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

Carry On and EastEnders actress Dame Barbara Windsor has died aged 83.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58
Barbara Windsor recognised Ross Kemp amidst her battle with Alzheimer's [Video]

Barbara Windsor recognised Ross Kemp amidst her battle with Alzheimer's

'EastEnders' icon Dame Barbara Windsor "recognised" her on-screen son Ross Kemp during a recent FaceTime call amidst her battle with Alzheimer's

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:35