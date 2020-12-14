Video Credit: WKTV - Published 6 minutes ago

The first coronavirus vaccine dose was administered in New York State around 9:30am today at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens.

ICU Nurse from Queens is first New Yorker Vaccinated

An historic day in our nation and in our state.

The first doses of cornavirus vaccine are being administered.

An i-c-u nurse from queens is the first new yorker to be vaccinated.

Sandra lindsey, an i-c-u nurse at that hopsital was selected to be the first recipient of the newly approved pfizer covid vaccine.

Long island jewish medical center is one of northwell health's 23 hospitals across the state.

Northwell is the largest hospital system in the state.

Lindsey says it was an honor to be the first, and is thankful healthcare workers are among the first people to get the vaccine in states across he country...as they have been and will continue to be on the frontlines of this pandemic...as it continues to once again intensify.

Tc : 07:20 "i feel hopeful today, relieved, i feel like healing is coming, i hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our history.

I want to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe.

We're in a pandemic so we all need to do our part."

Tc : 08:38 "i hope this gives you and the healthcare workers who are battling this every day, a sense of security and safety and a little more confidence and doing your job once the second vaccine is administered.

In new york we prioritized healthcare workers at the top of the list to receive the vaccine because we know that you were out there every day putting your lives in danger for the rest of us so we want to make sure that we're doing everything we can to make you safe."

Tc : 03:59 "just because were giving out the vaccine, it's no excuse for the public out there not to continue wearing masks, not a social distance, etc., you have to continue to comply with safety standards even though the vaccine is going to be distributed over the next couple of months, you have to do both if we are going to be successful."

