Georgia Democrats encourage people to vote early

Georgia Democrats encourage people to vote earlyGeorgia Democrats are encouraging people to vote early.

The runoff election is over.

The next stop for loeffler is in atlanta this evening... to meet with more voters.

The georgia democrats also held a press conference today to remind people to vote early.

Minority leader for the georgia house of representatives, james beverly and state representative miriam paris, spoke at the event.

They talked about how electing jon ossoff and raphael warnock to the open senate seats would benefit president-elect joe biden and vice president-elect kamala harris.

They say everyone should vote early -- no matter who they vote for.

'what better way to make the country great then to participate to vote and it shapes our narrative as a collective that moves us forwards as georgians and c1 3 b13 americans so




