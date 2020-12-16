Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Slaven Bilic 'calm' over speculation on West Brom future after Man City draw

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Slaven Bilic 'calm' over speculation on West Brom future after Man City draw

Slaven Bilic 'calm' over speculation on West Brom future after Man City draw

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic said he is "not bothered" by speculationsurrounding his position following his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester City atEtihad Stadium.

The 1-1 draw looked like offering the under-pressure Bilic alifeline in his 100th Premier League game as a manager, but reports after thematch indicated a move could still be made on Wednesday by the West Bromhierarchy.

"I’m very calm.

I love my job.

I’m here and calm,” said Bilic.

“Tobe fair, I’m not bothered.

I’m doing my job.

I’m enjoying it.

I’m working hardfor myself, for my staff, for the players, for the club, that’s all."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Slaven Bilić Slaven Bilić

Slaven Bilic: West Brom boss could be sacked on Wednesday

 West Brom manager Slaven Bilic could be sacked as early as Wednesday, despite the Baggies' draw with Manchester City.
BBC News

West Bromwich Albion F.C. West Bromwich Albion F.C. Association football club in England

Manchester City 1-1 West Brom: Pep Guardiola's side held to frustrating draw

 Manchester City are held by struggling West Brom on a frustrating night at Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.
BBC News

Returning Gayle scores winner as Newcastle heap misery on West Brom

 Dwight Gayle scores the winner on his first appearance of the season as Newcastle return from a coronavirus-enforced absence to heap more misery on West Brom.
BBC News

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Champions League: Who have the English teams drawn in Round of 16? [Video]

Champions League: Who have the English teams drawn in Round of 16?

Liverpool will face Manchester United’s Champions League conquerors RB Leipzigin the last 16 next year. Manchester City will also face Bundesliga oppositionin the shape of Borussia Monchengladbach, while Chelsea will take on AtleticoMadrid.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Frank Lampard disappointed with Chelsea’s performance in Wolves defeat [Video]

Frank Lampard disappointed with Chelsea’s performance in Wolves defeat

Boss Frank Lampard was disappointed his Chelsea players dropped theirstandards for the second time in four days to suffer a last-gasp PremierLeague defeat at Wolves. Pedro Neto struck in the fifth minute of stoppagetime to claim a 2-1 comeback win for the hosts.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
Jose Mourinho in a spin as reporter’s washing machine disrupts Spurs video call [Video]

Jose Mourinho in a spin as reporter’s washing machine disrupts Spurs video call

Jose Mourinho’s pre-match press conference on Tuesday was interrupted by areporter’s washing machine. Tottenham boss Mourinho was holding a virtualbriefing to preview his side’s Premier League trip to Liverpool when he wasleft in a spin by the home appliance as the perils of Zoom press conferenceswere laid bare. When a PA news agency sports journalist – working remotelyfrom his kitchen – was asking Mourinho about Harry Winks, his washing machinewent loudly into its spin cycle in the background and grabbed Mourinho’sattention.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Slaven Bilic ‘calm’ over speculation on West Brom future after Man City draw

Slaven Bilic admitted his future is out of his hands as speculation that he could be sacked by West...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Daily Star


Slaven Bilic set to be SACKED as West Brom manager despite draw at Manchester City with Sam Allardyce in frame to take charge of Premier League strugglers

Slaven Bilic is facing the sack as West Brom manager. talkSPORT understands the Baggies are set to...
talkSPORT - Published

Lacklustre Man City lose further ground as stubborn West Brom stand tall

A tepid Man City performance ensured the initiative was handed to both Liverpool and Tottenham after...
Team Talk - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Porch pirate caught on camera hitting Kansas City man’s home twice [Video]

Porch pirate caught on camera hitting Kansas City man’s home twice

Porch pirates are back at it again, except this time around a Kansas City man said the culprit was no stranger.

Credit: WDAF     Duration: 01:33Published
Bilic 'calm' about West Brom future [Video]

Bilic 'calm' about West Brom future

West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic says he is calm about his future at the club and doesn't really care too much about what is going on behind the scenes.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:36Published
Bilic: Point at City gives us belief [Video]

Bilic: Point at City gives us belief

West Brom Head Coach Slaven Bilic says his side's draw at Manchester City not only gives them a point but also belief and confidence going forward.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:29Published