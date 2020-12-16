Global  
 

High School Girls Soccer: Harrison Central vs. Gulfport

Been a tough couple weeks for Gulfport as the Lady Admirals take on Harrison Central.

District title... since 20-16.- - been a tough couple weeks for - gulfport... but here's some - comic relief... and some back - relief... as ole miss commit- kate- smith takes a chiropractor- punt... right to the shoulder - blade... l-o-l.

- anyway... lady admirals already- up 5-nothing on harrison- central, in the second half...- and looking for more... but not- gonna get it here... as sarah - robinson denies smith... who ha- a - first-half hat trick, by the- way... good job keep.

- later... lauren carothers gonna- have a crack at one...- and it cracks the top of the- frame... just a bit high, on- that- free kick... but a great strike- from 30 yards out.- gulfport corner now... addie- eddins with the bender... and - it's- abby badurak, on the other end- of it... always a step- "a-head"... sorry..

Lady admirals take a commanding- 6-nil lead.

- and badurak causing more troubl- inside the 18... defender - catches her back foot... settin- up a penalty kick, for the- visitors.

- mary frances symmes on to take- it... and she doesn't miss- from there... 7-zero lead for - gulfport... and that's game...- mercy rule in full effect... as- the defending state champs do - what they do.

- but let's not lose sight of the- bigger picture here... lady - admirals family still reeling - from the loss of molly lee... a- the red rebelettes join them at- mid-field... for a- post-game prayer.

- harrison central also gifting - gulfport with a hand- - written card... signed by every- player on the team...




