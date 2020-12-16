Representative Paul Mitchell Leaves GOP, Cites Trump's Efforts to Overturn Election

Representative Mitchell, a Republican from Michigan , told CNN that he is withdrawing his "engagement and association with the Republican Party at both the national and state level".

Ms. Granholm is widely credited with steering her state through a recession and working with the Obama administration on a bailout of the automobile industry.

The president-elect is expected to pick Gina McCarthy, a former E.P.A. chief, as White House climate coordinator. Jennifer Granholm, a former Michigan governor,..

US President Donald Trump is considering pushing to have a special counsel appointed to advance a federal tax investigation into the son of President-elect Joe..

A newspaper front page has mocked US President Donald Trump as a "fat man" who "won't sing", after the Electoral College formally voted to lock in Joe Biden's..

Kyle McGowan, a former chief of staff at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and his deputy, Amanda Campbell, go public on the Trump..

Biden hits Georgia campaign trail ahead of runoffs [NFA] Hours after speaking with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell and vowing to try to work together, President-elect Joe Biden urged Georgians on Tuesday to oust McConnell as majority leader by electing the two Democratic candidates in Jan. 5 Senate runoffs. Freddie Joyner has more.