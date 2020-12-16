Global  
 

Representative Paul Mitchell Leaves GOP, Cites Trump's Efforts to Overturn Election

Representative Paul Mitchell Leaves GOP, Cites Trump's Efforts to Overturn Election

Representative Paul Mitchell Leaves GOP, Cites Trump's Efforts to Overturn Election

Representative Mitchell, a Republican from Michigan, told CNN that he is withdrawing his "engagement and association with the Republican Party at both the national and state level".


