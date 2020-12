Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:51s - Published 4 minutes ago

Governor DeSantis announced Wednesday the initial distribution plan for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in Florida.

Over 150 Florida hospitals to receive doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by next week

TONIGHT -- THE GOVERNOR ISPLANNING FOR DOZENS OF FLORIDAHOSPITALS TO RECEIVE THE NEXTROUND OF CORONAVIRUS VACCINE.JANNY RODRIGUEZ BREAKS DOWNHOW DOSES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED.JANNY?GOVERNOR DESANTIS SAYS FLORIDAIS SET TO RECEIVE 367-THOUSAND DOSES OF MODERNA'SVACCINE -- ONCE IT IS GIVENAPPROVAL BY THE FOOD AND DRUGADMINISTRATION.

THE FDA'SINDEPENDENT ADVISORY COMMITTEEMEETS TOMORROW TO REVIEW THEVACCINE.

THE GOVERNOR SAYS 173HOSPITALS WILL RECEIVE THEVACCINE THAT DID NOT RECEIVETHE INITIAL SHIPMENT OFPFIZER'S VACCINE.

WE DID CHECKTHE LIST -- AND THERE AREHOSPITALS IN PALM BEACH COUNTYAND THE TREASURE COAST ON THELIST ..

WHICH WE'VE PUT ON OURWEBSITE FOR YOU TO VIEW.

THEGOVERNOR SAYS MORE HOSPITALSARE ABLE TO RECEIVE THEMODERNA VACCINE BECAUSE ITDOES NOT NEED TO BE STORED ATEXTREMELY LOW TEMPERATURES