M.J. Daniels part of top 10 Ole Miss signing class

Daniels was still considered to be a Mississippi State commit, but all the while Ole Miss was laying down the full court press from the shadows.

Having secured the nation's - 18th-best signing day class,- according to 24-7 sports... the- highest for the rebels, since - their fifth-ranked class... bac- in 20-16.

- daniels was previously committe- to ole miss, much - earlier in the process... and a- the end of the day... he just - went with his gut.- - "i mean i was really locked in- with state, - but people were steadily- contacting me every day and it- was getting stronger and- stronger with the recruitment o- me and i just finally broke in,- told him i was going to - go ahead and come.

Get on the - kiffin train."- "really good player, really goo- late get.

- and to have those papers while- everybody else was watching his- press - conference was pretty exciting.- that's why we don't push for- - - early commitments.

Which if you- look at us a month or two ago,- i'm sure that everybody thought- we sucked - and can't recruit so there's- kind of a plan when you've been- doing this long - enough.

So we don't care about- early commitments, and a number- - - - of our guys that signed had tol- us a long time ago they were- coming and we told them not to- put it- out, so it's all game until the- sign."- daniels is one of 23 signees --- more than half of those coming- from the defensive side -- and- for good reason... with - ole miss ranking third in the - f-b-s, in total offense... and- dead last... in total defense.- kiffin says daniels can play- corner, safety and nickel...- with- a little bit of offense and - special