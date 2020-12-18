Tom Cruise Wraps 'Mission: Impossible 7' Production Early After COVID-19 Rant
Tom Cruise has put the "Mission: Impossible 7" production on pause just two days after his COVID-19 rant.
Five crewmembers reportedly quit after second Tom Cruise rantFive crewmembers from Tom Cruise's new Mission: Impossible blockbuster have reportedly quit following a second on-set outburst from the action man about COVID-19 safety violations.
Late Night Hosts React to Tom Cruise's Intense COVID-19 Rant | THR NewsTom Cruise made headlines over his recent angry outburst on the set of 'Mission: Impossible 7' over COVID-19 safety concerns, and late-night TV hosts mostly agreed with the star's message, admitting it..