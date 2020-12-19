Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:20s - Published 2 minutes ago

Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of Amit Shah

Former All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on December 19.

He joined the party in presence of Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah.

Recently, Adhikari had resigned from TMC.

After joining the party Home Minister and Suvendu greeted people at the rally organised at College Ground in Paschim Medinipur.

Shah is on two-day visit in the state ahead for the West Bengal Assembly elections.