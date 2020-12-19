Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of Amit Shah

Global  
 

Former All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on December 19.

He joined the party in presence of Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah.

Recently, Adhikari had resigned from TMC.

After joining the party Home Minister and Suvendu greeted people at the rally organised at College Ground in Paschim Medinipur.

Shah is on two-day visit in the state ahead for the West Bengal Assembly elections.


Amit Shah had lunch at house of farmer in Bengal

 Union Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday had lunch at the house of a farmer in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district as part of his exercise to strengthen..
By the time elections arrive, Mamata will be left all alone: Amit Shah

 Union home minister Amit Shah claimed there will be more desertions to the BJP from the TMC and that the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be be..
Watch: HM Shah having lunch at farmer's house in WB's Medinipur [Video]

Watch: HM Shah having lunch at farmer's house in WB's Medinipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Belijuri village in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal on December 19. He was accompanied by BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. They had lunch at a farmer's house there. HM Shah is on a two-day visit to the state.

Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata for a 2-day visit; to take stock of BJP’s affairs [Video]

Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata for a 2-day visit; to take stock of BJP’s affairs

Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata on December 19 for a two-day visit. Shah will take stock of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) affairs in West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held next year. “I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee,” Shah tweeted as he reached the state capital of Kolkata. Several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders including Suvendu Adhikari quit the party and are likely to join the BJP as per reports. Shah is slated to address a public rally at Midnapore today. Watch the full video for more.

Dy EC Sudeep Jain holds meeting to oversee poll preparedness in West Bengal [Video]

Dy EC Sudeep Jain holds meeting to oversee poll preparedness in West Bengal

Deputy Election Commissioner, Sudeep Jain and West Bengal Chief Election Officer, Arif Aftab held review meeting in Siliguri on December 18. They reviewed the poll preparedness for West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections. The discussion focused on rectification of voter list, name of the people died but still persist in voter list and chances of fake voting. Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain is on a two-day visit to West Bengal from December 17.

Amid reports of him joining BJP, Suvendu Adhikari quits TMC

 Amid buzz of him joining BJP, Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the Trinamool Congress and relinquished all party positions...
Exclusive: BJP forms 'Special-7' for upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections

 For a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, seven central leaders have been deployed who will directly look into their six Lok Sabha seats.
Amit Shah in Bengal: TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari inducted into BJP; Shah tells Mamata, 'You will be left alone'

Home Minister Amit Shah inducted Trinamool Congress rebel Suvendu Adhikari to the BJP at a mega rally...
Amit Shah's 2-day visit to Kolkata: From roadshows to rallies and lunch with locals, everything you need to know

Speculations are rife that Suvendu Adhikari, who gave up his cabinet portfolios and the Trinamool...
Blow to TMC, rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari resigns from West Bengal Legislative Assembly

Adhikari is likely to join the BJP during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposed visit to Bengal...
HM Shah arrives in West Bengal [Video]

HM Shah arrives in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Kolkata airport on Dec 19. He arrived in West Bengal for two-day visit. BJP supporters in large numbers gathered outside airport to welcome him. Home Minister's..

Former Mamata aide Suvendu Adhikari quits TMC, likely to join BJP [Video]

Former Mamata aide Suvendu Adhikari quits TMC, likely to join BJP

Former top aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari has quit theparty a day after he resigned as MLA. Reports suggest that Adhikari is likely to join the BJP ahead of the..

Mamata furious after TOP TMC rebel set to switch to BJP | Oneindia News [Video]

Mamata furious after TOP TMC rebel set to switch to BJP | Oneindia News

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was enraged as she is set to suffer a huge blow with top party rebel Suvendu Adhikari switching sides to the BJP this weekend in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit..

