Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passes away at 93

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Congress leader Motilal Vora passed away in Delhi.

He passed away at Fortis Escort Hospital at the age of 93.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of senior Congress leader Motilal Vora.

He tweeted and paid his sincere condolences to Vora.

"Motilal Vora Ji was among the senior-most Congress leaders, who had vast administrative and organisational experience in a political career that spanned decades", tweets PMO quoting PM Modi.

On the other side, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the passing away of party leader Motilal Vora.

"Vora ji was a true congressman and a wonderful human being," tweets Rahul Gandhi.


