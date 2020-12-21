Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stimulus checks to arrive as soon as next week

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Stimulus checks to arrive as soon as next week

Stimulus checks to arrive as soon as next week

New help from Congress could soon be on the way with stimulus checks going out before the new year begins.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Mnuchin says $600 coronavirus stimulus checks could arrive next week

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a fresh round of $600 stimulus checks could start going out...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Politics updates: Congress to vote on COVID relief tonight, Treasury says $600 checks will go out next week

Lawmakers struck a nearly $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus deal Sunday that includes a new round of...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Millions Of Americans Could Begin To See Stimulus Checks As Early As Next Week [Video]

Millions Of Americans Could Begin To See Stimulus Checks As Early As Next Week

CBS4's Skyler Henry shares the latest details from Capitol Hill.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:13Published
Next Stimulus Check On The Way [Video]

Next Stimulus Check On The Way

The deal, announced last night contains another round of stimulus checks for Americans who make less than 75 thousand dollars a year.

Credit: KIMTPublished
Congress Agrees To New COVID-19 Relief Bill, But Some Philadelphians Say $600 Stimulus Checks 'Not Enough' [Video]

Congress Agrees To New COVID-19 Relief Bill, But Some Philadelphians Say $600 Stimulus Checks 'Not Enough'

Trang Do reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:59Published