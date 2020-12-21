Stimulus checks to arrive as soon as next week
New help from Congress could soon be on the way with stimulus checks going out before the new year begins.
Millions Of Americans Could Begin To See Stimulus Checks As Early As Next WeekCBS4's Skyler Henry shares the latest details from Capitol Hill.
Next Stimulus Check On The WayThe deal, announced last night contains another round of stimulus checks for Americans who make less than 75 thousand dollars a year.
Congress Agrees To New COVID-19 Relief Bill, But Some Philadelphians Say $600 Stimulus Checks 'Not Enough'Trang Do reports.