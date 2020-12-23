Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:31s - Published 2 minutes ago

Trump Threatens To Veto COVID Bill

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump criticized the COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress.

In a video, he criticized combining the $900-billion COVID package with another measure funding the federal government.

Business Insider reports the controversial measure included billions foreign aid and billions to fund the arts in the United States.

Trump also criticized the $600 stimulus checks as insufficient, asking Congress to increase the amount to $2,000.

A White House spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.