Here's What We Know About the New Coronavirus Strain

LONDON — Concerns are growing over a new variant of the coronavirus blamed for a sharp rise in cases in the UK.

The new strain, referred to as B.1.1.7 or VUI-202012/01, contains 23 mutations and other changes to its genome, according to a Reuters report.

BBC News reports officials in the UK have suggested that the new strain may be 70 percent more transmissible than other forms of the virus.