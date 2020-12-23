Dr. Anthony Fauci and Other Health Officials Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Hundreds of BayCare healthcare workers recieve COVID-19 vaccine BayCare took a step forward Tuesday in protecting the health care heroes we all rely on. Hundreds of doctors and nurses at BayCare received some of the first doses of the Moderna vaccine to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Fauci and Azar receive Moderna vaccine Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar receive their Covid-19 vaccinations alongside other frontline National Institutes of Health clinical workers on Tuesday.

U.S. won’t require COVID tests for UK travelers -sources The U.S. government does not intend to impose COVID-19 screenings for passengers traveling from Britain after the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant there, people briefed on the decision said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Here are the top stories for Tuesday, December 22nd: Congress passes COVID aid bill; Fauci gets COVID vaccine; truck drivers stuck in UK; coronavirus-sniffing..