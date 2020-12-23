Global  
 

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Other Health Officials Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Other Health Officials Get COVID-19 VaccineDr. Fauci received his first dose of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Dec. 22.

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

AP Top Stories December 22 P

 Here are the top stories for Tuesday, December 22nd: Congress passes COVID aid bill; Fauci gets COVID vaccine; truck drivers stuck in UK; coronavirus-sniffing..
USATODAY.com
U.S. won’t require COVID tests for UK travelers -sources [Video]

U.S. won’t require COVID tests for UK travelers -sources

The U.S. government does not intend to impose COVID-19 screenings for passengers traveling from Britain after the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant there, people briefed on the decision said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published
Fauci and Azar receive Moderna vaccine [Video]

Fauci and Azar receive Moderna vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar receive their Covid-19 vaccinations alongside other frontline National Institutes of Health clinical workers on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:38Published

Moderna Moderna American biotechnology company

Hundreds of BayCare healthcare workers recieve COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Hundreds of BayCare healthcare workers recieve COVID-19 vaccine

BayCare took a step forward Tuesday in protecting the health care heroes we all rely on. Hundreds of doctors and nurses at BayCare received some of the first doses of the Moderna vaccine to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:48Published

Moderna vaccine ships to smaller Texas hospitals

 Smaller and regional Texas hospitals have started to receive COVID-19 vaccine shipments from drugmaker Moderna. (Dec. 22)
 
USATODAY.com

Dr. Fauci, Other Health Officials Administered COVID-19 Vaccine in Live TV

Dr. Fauci, Other Health Officials Administered COVID-19 Vaccine in Live TV Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert, and other leading government...
HNGN - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxUSATODAY.com


News24.com | Confident Anthony Fauci receives Covid-19 vaccine in 'symbol' for US

Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease specialist, received his Covid-19 vaccine...
News24 - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsmax


Dr. Anthony Fauci gets the coronavirus vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, received...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Newsmax



COVID Testing Sites Slammed As Holidays Approach [Video]

COVID Testing Sites Slammed As Holidays Approach

2020 is on track to be the deadliest year in U.S. history, due in large part to the pandemic, and health officials say a new strain of COVID-19 is probably already here in the U.S.; CBS2's Jessica..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:48Published
Lee Health gives first vaccinations [Video]

Lee Health gives first vaccinations

Lee Health administered its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine today.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:53Published
Health care officials warn of coming mental health crisis [Video]

Health care officials warn of coming mental health crisis

As vaccine distribution begins, health experts are optimistic the end to the pandemic may be just months away. But some are already gearing up for what will happen next.

Credit: KDVR     Duration: 01:23Published