President Trump Threatens To Veto Coronavirus Relief Bill
President Trump Threatens To Veto Coronavirus Relief Bill
Debra Alfarone reports in a four-minute Twitter video Trump complained that the stimulus checks aren’t large enough.
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday not to sign a $892-billion coronavirus relief bill...
U.S. President Donald Trump has refused to sign the COVID-19 relief bill, saying the $600 stimulus...
“It’s called the Covid relief bill, but it has almost nothing to do with Covid,” the president...
President Trump Calling For Changes To COVID Relief Bill
The President in a video posted to Twitter demanded Congress amend their COVID-19 relief package to include $2,000 stimulus checks rather than the $600 that was originally included. KDKA's Amy Wadas..
COVID Relief bill passed by congress
Congress has passed the COVID relief bill. Now they are waiting on president trump to sign it into law.
