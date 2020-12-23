Global  
 

President Trump Threatens To Veto Coronavirus Relief Bill

Debra Alfarone reports in a four-minute Twitter video Trump complained that the stimulus checks aren’t large enough.


Trump said he wants Congress to amend the coronavirus relief bill to raise the amount of stimulus checks to $2,000 and eliminate certain...

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday not to sign a $892-billion coronavirus relief bill...
Donald Trump refuses to sign COVID-19 relief bill, seeks $2,000 stimulus payment

U.S. President Donald Trump has refused to sign the COVID-19 relief bill, saying the $600 stimulus...
Trump Rails Against Coronavirus Relief Bill, Calling It a ‘Disgrace’

“It’s called the Covid relief bill, but it has almost nothing to do with Covid,” the president...
President Trump Calling For Changes To COVID Relief Bill [Video]

The President in a video posted to Twitter demanded Congress amend their COVID-19 relief package to include $2,000 stimulus checks rather than the $600 that was originally included. KDKA's Amy Wadas..

Trump demands $2,000 checks for taxpayers, massive stimulus bill in jeopardy [Video]

President Trump went on Twitter Tuesday to denounce what he called wasteful spending and 'ridiculously low' direct cash payments to taxpayers for COVID-19 relief while foreign countries and pet..

COVID Relief bill passed by congress [Video]

Congress has passed the COVID relief bill. Now they are waiting on president trump to sign it into law.

