Stranded truck drivers scuffle with police at UK's Dover Port
Some drivers who were stranded in Dover protested by blocking vehicles from leaving the port.
Truck drivers stuck in Dover angry and confusedFurious truck drivers stranded at the English port of Dover scuffled with police as Britain sought to get cross-Channel traffic moving after a partial blockade by France to contain a highly infectious..
Anger boils over for truck drivers stuck in Dover[NFA] Angry truck drivers briefly scuffled with police in the streets of Dover on Wednesday as a partial blockade by France designed to stop the spread of a new highly infectious coronavirus variant..
Tensions high in Dover as stranded drivers seen shouting at policeTruck drivers and police were seen clashing in Dover, England as frustrated drivers try to cross into mainland Europe after being stranded for days. France agreed to reopen some travel from the UK..