Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stranded truck drivers scuffle with police at UK's Dover Port

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Stranded truck drivers scuffle with police at UK's Dover Port

Stranded truck drivers scuffle with police at UK's Dover Port

Some drivers who were stranded in Dover protested by blocking vehicles from leaving the port.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Truckers scuffle with police in U.K. as they wait to enter France

Furious truck drivers scuffled with police and sounded their horns in protest around the English port...
CBC.ca - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Truck drivers stuck in Dover angry and confused [Video]

Truck drivers stuck in Dover angry and confused

Furious truck drivers stranded at the English port of Dover scuffled with police as Britain sought to get cross-Channel traffic moving after a partial blockade by France to contain a highly infectious..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:06Published
Anger boils over for truck drivers stuck in Dover [Video]

Anger boils over for truck drivers stuck in Dover

[NFA] Angry truck drivers briefly scuffled with police in the streets of Dover on Wednesday as a partial blockade by France designed to stop the spread of a new highly infectious coronavirus variant..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published
Tensions high in Dover as stranded drivers seen shouting at police [Video]

Tensions high in Dover as stranded drivers seen shouting at police

Truck drivers and police were seen clashing in Dover, England as frustrated drivers try to cross into mainland Europe after being stranded for days. France agreed to reopen some travel from the UK..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:55Published